Mary Margaret Keena passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 90, of natural causes on April 26, 2019. Mary was at Oscoda Fields, in Oscoda.

She was born Nov. 14, 1928. Mary Keena was a resident of East Tawas since the late 1990s where she and her late husband, Vern Keena, moved from Belding to be with family.

Mary and Vern Keena lived and worked in Belding for more than 50 years where they raised their two daughters, Dr. Diana Keena-Ennes of East Tawas and Marlene Keena-Tap of Chicago, Ill.

Mary is a retiree as city clerk/ treasurer of Belding. Mary was born of her parents, Steve and Eva Repik, in Ionia, where she graduated as valedictorian at St. Peter and Paul High School. Mary studied accounting at Michigan State University.

Mary Keena is survived by her two daughters and two son-in-laws, Steve Ennes of East Tawas and Keith Tap of Chicago, Ill. She also survived by five grandchildren, Aaron Rothman (Adam Edwards) of San Francisco, Calif., Adam Rothman (Dawn Rothman) of Minneapolis, Minn., Cameron Tap of Chicago, Ill., Vaughn Tap of Iowa City, Iowa and Mike Ennes (Lauren Ennes) of Washington, D.C. She also has four great-grandchildren, Zach Rothman and Lev Rothman of Minneapolis, Minn. and Lincoln Ennes and Mac Ennes of Washington D.C.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Repik.

A memorial mass will be forthcoming during this summer at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

