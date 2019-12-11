|
|
Mary Theresa Schultz, age 79, of Oscoda, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
Mary was born Jan. 30, 1940 in Wademan to the late Walter W. and Elva M. (Jackson) Kornexl. She married William Schultz on Dec. 9, 1955 in Saginaw and together they raised four children, Debbie, Greg, Vicki and Cindy. Mary was a certified nurse assistant for many years. She enjoyed her family, her dogs and being outdoors.
Mary is survived by her children, Debbie (Dave) Hicks, Greg (Laurie) Schultz and Vicki (Jim) Horne; her brother, Steve Kornexl; and eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William on Aug. 13, 2018; her daughter, Cindy; her granddaughter, Amy; and three great grandchildren Zion, Phoenix and Avaya.
According to Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, 2019