Maryann was a Registered Nurse employed by Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. After her retirement, she served on the volunteer board at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City where she also volunteered her time for many years.

Maryann loved to polka, line dance, and wherever there was a piano she could be found. She left her daughters, Julie (Richard) Anderson and Kris (Bob) Adaline, so much sheet music that it's only a matter of time until a fire marshal finds them.

Maryann loved her late brother, Larry Roslinski (2015) and best friend/sister-in-law Diane's convertible and riding with the top down – wearing a "babushka." Maryann also loved the beach, but never learned to swim. Many summers were spent with her late sister Jeanette Maher (2018) at Lake St. Clair/Metro Beach, working on tans while wearing one of those bathing caps that looked like an overgrown flower bed, causing their kids to sprint to the other side of the lake.

Maryann was known for her patience and rarely held back her opinion. Her friends at Curves, Ladies Choice, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and the Senior Center appreciated this fine quality in her. She was quick to compliment, claiming that a compliment never costs you anything.

She was very proud of her family. There is no doubt that every resident in East Tawas has heard stories about her children – but more specifically her grandchildren, Luke (Karlynn) Adaline, Rachel Adaline and Texas Twins Emily and Michelle Anderson. In her eyes they were over the top Olympic Gold Medal Winners. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, sister in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Maryann Roslinski Ledvak, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at her home in East Tawas. She was married to Robert "Bob" Ledvak, who preceded her in death in 2003.

