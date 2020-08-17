Melvin Benjamin Wrathell, age 76, of East Tawas, formerly of Whittemore, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was born on July 27, 1944 in Whittemore to the late Charles and Geneva (Peterson) Wrathell. Melvin proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His time in the service molded and shaped him as a man and forever impacted his future.
Melvin enjoyed collecting classic cars, cooking and most importantly, spending time with his family. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he loved every moment of getting to spend time with them.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (Provost) Wrathell, whom he married on Aug. 16, 1978; children, Pam (Todd) Savoie and Patrick (Amanda) Wrathell; siblings, Albert Wrathell, Rudy (Susie) Wrathell, Roberta (Richard) Serens, Patricia (Joe) Sobus, Judy (Ronnie) Osier and Cindy (Bob) Grattop; grandchildren, Sean (Hanna) Wrathell, Rachelle (Taylor) Harper, Shannon Wrathell, Jade Wrathell, Tyler Savoie, Alex Savoie and Connor Savoie; great grandchildren, Liam Wrathell, Mila Wrathell, Raina Harper; and great-granddaughter on the way, Logan Booker. Melvin is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ted Wrathell, Charlotte Schaefer and Pete Inman.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Interment will take place following the funeral in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.