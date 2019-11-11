|
Merl P. Sisk, age 76, of Whittemore, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 2, 2019.
Merl was born in Flint on Dec. 16, 1942 to Kenneth and Celine (Pepin) Sisk. He served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a former commander of the /Tawas. He retired from General Motors, was an avid football fan, loved riding his Harley Davison motorcycle and cherished time with his family.
Merl is survived by his loving wife; Tammey; sons, Gary (Nicola) and Robert; daughters, Karen Runestad and Tammy Sisk; and sisters, Suzanne (Bob) Sisk and Fran Massey. Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl M. Sisk; two sisters, Joan Wood and Gloria Eashoo; and niece, Jessie Sisk.
A memorial service and military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pioneer Cemetery in Grant Township where Mr. Sisk's cremated remains will be buried. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2019