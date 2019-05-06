Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buresh Funeral Home Inc 121 S Washington St Hale , MI 48739 (989)-728-2571 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Anthony Peters of Hale, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Hale, age 29 years.

Michael was born on Nov. 17, 1989 in Tawas City. He worked several years for American Plastics Company in Rose City where he helped create plastic molds. Michael truly had a passion for being outdoors and most especially he loved fishing.

Michael also enjoyed playing his guitar and he absolutely cherished spending time and playing with his kids. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his friend, companion and love of his life, Kayti Kesler of Hale; his two beautiful young children, Everett and Shalyn; his mom and step dad, JoAnn and Chip Patterson of Camden; his father, Tal Peters of Hale; his brother, Jed Patterson of Camden; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Peters of Hale; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Hart of West Branch; nine aunts and uncles, Karen Maher, Peggy Buell, Betty Stieve, Debbie Hindegh, Kathy Pensak, Rick Van Horn, Todd and Jeanette Peters, Tim Peters and Troy and Maira Peters; and many cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank Van Horn; and two uncles, Ernie and Bob Van Horn.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hale with Reverend Dean Muhle officiating. Michael's family will welcome friends at the church for visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation will take place after the funeral service.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 6 to May 14, 2019

