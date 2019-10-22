Home

Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Michael D. Mader


1949 - 2019
Michael D. Mader Obituary
Michael D. Mader, age 70, of Tawas City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Iosco County Medical Care Facility.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1949 in Saginaw to the late Frank and Catherine Mader (nee Lanning).
Mike was a very talented artist, an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved playing all kinds of card games. Mike also previously held the position of Grand Noble in the Odd Fellows Club.
He is survived by 8 brothers and sisters, Evelyn Kraenzlein, Patricia Morrison, Richard Mader, Ken Mader, Kate Howey, Frank Mader, Joe Mader and Nancy Bailey. Mike is also survived by his best friend, Dianna Milliman and several nieces and nephews who adored him.
Private arrangements were handled by the Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. You may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19, 2019
