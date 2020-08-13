Michael Daniel Pitre, 68, of Alanson, died unexpectedly Aug. 10, 2020 at his home.

Michael was born on Dec. 7, 1951 in Bay City, son of the late Donald and Gloria (Ayotte) Pitre and was raised in Essexville. He graduated from the Garber High School in Essexville with the class of 1970 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1980, receiving his honorable discharge while at the rank of sergeant.

Michael had a true heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He loved to work with his hands and build things, which lead him to begin and operate M&V Home Improvements He later went to work for Meijer where he worked as a shipping and receiving manager. He retired just a few months ago.

On June 28, 1997, Michael married Victoria "Vicky" Krupa and she survives.

In addition to Vicky, Michael is survived by three children, Michael (Katrina) Pitre of Lynchburg, Va., Nicole McNeil of Russellville, Ark. and Robert (Theresa) Pitre of Russellville, Ark.; two grandchildren, Natasha (Chris) Schindler of Dallas, Ore.and Gabrielle (Joseph) Hendricks of Wadsworth, Ohio; two sisters, Diane Bachman of Kingwood, Texas and Jean Pitre of National City; four nieces and nephews, Lisa (Brandon) Hartsaw of Houston, Texas, Paul (Lindsey) Bachman of Gaylord, Amber Robarts of Twining and Caitlyn Robarts of Tawas; and by two brother-in-laws, Robert "Bob" Krupa of Conway and Stanley "Chum" Krupa of Cross Village.

Services are pending and will be announced by the Stone Funeral Home of Petoskey at a later date.

