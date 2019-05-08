Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Farrand. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Hale First United Methodist Church 201 W. Main Street Hale , MI View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Farrand, age 58, of Hale, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1960 in Saginaw to Thomas and Edith (Groover) Farrand. He was a supervisor with Kuka Manufacturing in Bridgeport where he worked for 40 years.

Mike was a member of the UAW where he served as a steward, former member of the Hale School Board, Cub Scout leader, coach of T-Ball, baseball, soccer and enjoyed playing golf.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lisa Scofield of Hale; children, Jacob (Nicole) Farrand of Hale, Emily (Tyson) Evans of Oscoda and Elizabeth (Aaron Anderson) Farrand of Grand Rapids; step-son, Jacob Rogers of San Marcos, Texas; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sutton, Aubrey, Henley-Jo, Jaxx, Brayden and one on the way; sisters, Norma (Robert) Schneider of Bay City and Cyndi Farrand of Schaumburg, Ill.; the mother of his children, Jacquie Farrand Schiermyer of Hale; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Benjamin Farrand.

Visitation took place on Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hale First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main Street, Hale. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Helen Alford officiating. Interment will follow at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Ann Arbor.

