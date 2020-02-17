|
Michael Raymond Frutchey, age 52, of Fenton, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St., Fenton, with Fr. Robert Copeland as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from noon until the time of the Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to the International Myeloma Foundation.
Michael was born Oct. 17, 1967 in Flint, the son of Frank and Diane (Gasiewicz) Frutchey. He was a 1985 graduate of the Michigan School of the Deaf. He was a model when he was younger. He owned and operated MF Roofing. He had resided in the Fenton area most of his life.
Michael enjoyed riding motorcycles, fast cars and living life on the edge. Mike was full of life, and loved to make people laugh, even though he was deaf, he loved the beat of the music and loved to dance. He loved living life to the fullest, and in the moment.
Surviving are, daughter, Payton Frutchey of Fenton; mother, Diane (Gary) Beaty of East Tawas; sister, Amy (Michael) Storms of New Orleans, La.; brother, Mark (Carrie) Frutchey of Grand Blanc; step sister, Tera Beaty of Seattle, Wash.; step brother, Todd (Tobi) Beaty of Davison; former wife, Trina Whisman of Fenton; nephews, Nicholas Storms, Dylan Storms and Tyler Beaty; niece, Tiffany Frutchey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Frutchey; grandparents, Raymond and Helen Gasiewicz and Rex and Birdie Frutchey.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020