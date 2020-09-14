Michaelene Ann Philpot, age 64, went home to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 25, 2020 at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.

Mickie was born to the late Richard and Barbara Nick on May 30, 1956 in Hamtramack. She was raised with her loving sisters Tina Nick and Mary Culbertson.

Mickie is survived by her children, Steven (Jessica) Lull, Don (Heidi) Philpot and Jennifer (John) Clark; 19 grandchildren and a great granddaughter; her friend and partner, Brian Birzensky, his daughter, Krysty (David) Castansa, his mom, Patricia, and sisters, Beth Thaar and Sharon Bresch; and her sisters, Tina Nickand Mary Culbertson; and nephew, Jesse Culbertson.

Mickie was loved by many family and friends. She was the proud owner of Mickie's Lounge for many years and Cedar Lawn Cabins. She dedicated her time and services in many ways throughout her years in Tawas.

Mickie was a friend to everyone she met, everywhere she went. She has enjoyed many years of vacationing in Florida during the cold Michigan winters with friends and family. She loved her church and enjoyed helping with the food pantry and fundraising for the pantry.

She was a great pop-in guest .... pop-in for coffee, pop-in to say hi, pop-in to share a hug and a smile. The beach was her HAPPY place and her flowers were her joy.

Mickie was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Lull; and second husband, William Philpot; son, Robert Philpot; brother-in-law, Timothy Birzensky; mother-in-law, Alice Philpot; and several other beloved Philpot in-laws.

Per Mickie's wishes, cremation and a celebration of life has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Tawas City directed to the food pantry.

Rest In Peace, Dear child of God. Until we meet at Jesus' feet.

