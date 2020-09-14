1/1
Michaelene Ann Philpot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michaelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michaelene Ann Philpot, age 64, went home to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 25, 2020 at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.
Mickie was born to the late Richard and Barbara Nick on May 30, 1956 in Hamtramack. She was raised with her loving sisters Tina Nick and Mary Culbertson.
Mickie is survived by her children, Steven (Jessica) Lull, Don (Heidi) Philpot and Jennifer (John) Clark; 19 grandchildren and a great granddaughter; her friend and partner, Brian Birzensky, his daughter, Krysty (David) Castansa, his mom, Patricia, and sisters, Beth Thaar and Sharon Bresch; and her sisters, Tina Nickand Mary Culbertson; and nephew, Jesse Culbertson.
Mickie was loved by many family and friends. She was the proud owner of Mickie's Lounge for many years and Cedar Lawn Cabins. She dedicated her time and services in many ways throughout her years in Tawas.
Mickie was a friend to everyone she met, everywhere she went. She has enjoyed many years of vacationing in Florida during the cold Michigan winters with friends and family. She loved her church and enjoyed helping with the food pantry and fundraising for the pantry.
She was a great pop-in guest .... pop-in for coffee, pop-in to say hi, pop-in to share a hug and a smile. The beach was her HAPPY place and her flowers were her joy.
Mickie was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Lull; and second husband, William Philpot; son, Robert Philpot; brother-in-law, Timothy Birzensky; mother-in-law, Alice Philpot; and several other beloved Philpot in-laws.
Per Mickie's wishes, cremation and a celebration of life has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Tawas City directed to the food pantry.
Rest In Peace, Dear child of God. Until we meet at Jesus' feet.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved