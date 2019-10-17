|
|
Michel "Mike" "Jim" James Hollenbeck of East Tawas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019 under the loving care of his family and hospice, age 75 years.
Michel was born on Oct. 18, 1943 in Turner to Oliver Joseph and Myrtle Mae (Meikle) Hollenbeck. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. Michel was honorably discharged from military service in December of 1969 as a Staff Sergeant.
When he returned home to Michigan, he began his long career with the United States Postal Service and worked primarily as a mail carrier. In November of 1998, and after 28 years of service with the post office, Michel finally decided to step away and enjoy his well deserved retirement years.
He was a Christian man, full of faith and devotion, and a will to help people. Michel was very active at the Tawas Area Presbyterian Church, where he was involved with and participated in a wide variety of church functions and projects. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and also the VFW Post No. 6466. Michel truly enjoyed being outdoors and spending time in his garden.
Above all, he absolutely loved spending time with his family and making fun lasting memories together! He will forever be remembered and cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Michel is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Sandra (Weber) Hollenbeck of East Tawas, to whom he married on Sept. 23, 1972 at Kawkawlin Community Church. Together Michel and Sandra celebrated 47 beautiful years of marriage! He is also survived by his son, Michael Paul Hollenbeck; four grandchildren, Alexandria Stanton, Aeriel Stanton, Austin Stanton and Trevor Thacker; brothers, Joseph (Bridget) Hollenbeck, Jack Hollenbeck, and Jerry (Martha) Hollenbeck; one sister, Donna Thompson; one sister-in-law, Marie Hollenbeck; two brothers-in-law, Rudy (Andrea) Gutierrez and James (Diana) Weber; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Michel was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Marie; grandson, Nicholas James; parents, Oliver and Myrtle Hollenbeck; four sisters, Leota Arnold, Grace Christopher, Beverly Gutierrez and Mabel Somer; and a brother, Elmer Hollenbeck.
A funeral service for Michel will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas with Pastor Kathleen Rowe officiating. Full military honors will take place immediately following the funeral service. His family will welcome friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Per his wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral, and he will be laid to rest at a later date in Wilber Township Cemetery.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to make a contribution in Michel's name to his family. An online guest register book is available to leave a message of support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 29, 2019