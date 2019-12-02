|
Mike MacKenzie, age 73, of Hale, formerly of New Lothrop, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 30, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol; and beloved children, Shelly (Louis) Martin of St. Charles, Brian of Decherd, Tenn. and Michael (Amanda) of Owosso. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Heiser; and daughter-in-law, Cony MacKenzie.
Mr. MacKenzie retired from General Motors after 30 years of service and served 30 years on the New Lothrop Volunteer Fire Department. He loved being on the water, playing cards, listening to music and cherished time with his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Doug Kennedy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to the Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center at the University of Michigan, www.uofmhealth.org. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019