Mildred J.. Bischoff, age 91, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019 at her home in Tawas City.
Mildred was born Oct. 29, 1927 in East Tawas, the youngest of eight children born to Joseph Arthur and Gertie Ross. She graduated from East Tawas High School in 1944, and held many jobs at local businesses over the years.
Mildred was married to Howard Bischoff and the two of them enjoyed 64 years of marriage, raising three children together. She dedicated her time and energy to making a home and caring for her family. She enjoyed being a mom, grandma and great grandma; hosting family gatherings; gardening; cooking; reading; playing cards; and bird watching.
She had a love of animals, especially dogs, cats, and the wildlife that visited her home. She was happiest when her house was filled with family and friends. Her family cherishes many memories of those times. She will be greatly missed.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Gail Bischoff and husband Bob Bailey; grandchildren, Rebecca Bischoff, Stephanie (Jordan Rash) Bailey, Alisa (Aaron) Bobzien, John Bischoff, Beth Bailey, Brooke Bischoff and Danielle (John) Vandaele; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; seven siblings; her husband, Howard; and two sons, Michael and Bruce Bischoff.
Per her wishes there will be no memorial service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2019