Mitchell Minor, 30, passed away on Jan 25, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.
Mitchell was born at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda to Craig and Carrie Minor. Mitchell was born with with microcephaly and cerebral palsy, and he developed seizures and a series of medical complications. Despite Mitchell's profound health problems, he taught all who knew him new aspects of trust, patience, relationships, and how to keep going when overwhelmed. Mitchell spent the majority of his years living in Greene County, Ohio where his dad was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Mitchell had many joys in his life; being held and rocked on his dad's lap, going on errands in rural Ohio in his adapted-van with his mom, attending his younger brother Levi's football games, learning about The Luke Commission (TLC) from his sister Grace, and listening to his older brother Taylor's jokes. Mitchell enjoyed the friendship and love of his brother-in-law Scott, and his two sisters-in-law Sarah and Amanda. Mitchell particularly loved his nieces and nephews, and welcomed their desire to spend time with him and take care of him. Mitchell enjoyed the simple things and never failed to laugh loudly whenever he heard the "Happy Birthday" song.
Mitchell is survived by his parents Craig and Carrie Minor; his siblings Taylor Minor (Amanda, Emma, Madeline, Paige, Torie), Grace Minor Becknell (Scott, Anna, Lucy, Miles), Levi Minor (Sarah, Lincoln, and baby boy due March 2020); Mitchell's grandparents Hilda Taylor, Mary Minor, and Malcolm Minor. Mitchell was predeceased by his grandfather Ernest Taylor, and they are now reunited in heaven where Mitchell has spoken his first words and taken his first steps.
Everyone is invited to Mitchell's memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge, Fairborn, Ohio at 1 p.m.
The family also invites everyone to celebrate Mitchell's life by reading his story, "OVERWHELMED: A Civilian Casualty of Cold War Poison; Mitchell's Memoir as Told by his Dad, Mom, Sister, and Brother." OVERWHELMED is available on Amazon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Luke Commission www.lukecommission.or (TLC), a medical mission in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa. Mitchell's family continues to serve this amazing mission today, and it would mean a lot to the Minor family for you to share in bringing health and hope to families in this small and beautiful country.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 26, 2020