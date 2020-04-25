|
Our beloved sister Nancy A. Goebel, 69, of Greenbush passed away at Saginaw Senior Care and Rehab Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born to Sy and Lorraine (Lingo) Goebel on Sept. 30, 1950 "five minutes to midnight" in Detroit. She graduated from Oscoda High School in 1968 and attended Alpena Community College.
Nancy loved her family and spending time with her mom and dad. She enjoyed watching game shows, playing games; especially Bingo and card games, and working on crossword puzzles. Nancy was also an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Harrisville.
Nancy is survived by her sisters; Cindy (Rich) Schanz of Mascoutah, Ill., Joyce (Chuck) Ballor of Greenbush, Janet (Mark) Sedlar of Saginaw and brother; Brad Goebel of Richland. She was loved by her nieces and nephews; Chad Davis, Brandon Goebel, Stephanie Sedlar, Kelly Davis, Lorrie (Fred) Mongeau, Carrie (Billy) Renfroe, Mike (Amy) Ballor, Ryan Sedlar and Jeremy (Irene) Bjork; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her dad and mom, Sy and Lorraine, her longtime best friend Linda Moore Luton, her sister-in-law Nancy L. Goebel, and her nephew Joshua Goebel.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to St. Anne's Catholic Church or to the .
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 25 to May 23, 2020