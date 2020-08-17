Nancy Anne Rollin Foss, age 86, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020 at her home in Oscoda.

Nancy was born in Whittemore on March 23, 1934 to Russell A. and Hildur L. Hendrickson Rollin. Nancy grew up in Tawas City, graduated from Tawas City High School and attended Michigan State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree in education and met her future husband Jay K. Foss.

They married on July 2, 1957 and remained together for 63 years. The couple had two daughters, Julie Marie Tucker (Andrew) of Glendale, Mo. and Hildy A. McNulty (Daniel) of Mason, Ohio. Nancy later earned a master's degree in special education from Northern Illinois University and taught in Illinois and Michigan for a total of 31 years. She was a lifelong member of both the Michigan and National Education Associations.

The Fosses moved to Oscoda in 1989 in order for Nancy to finish her teaching career in the county where her mother taught for many years, and where her father had served as County Superintendent of Schools until his retirement in 1964.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Russell A. Rollin Jr. (Barbara Clark), Kenneth L. Rollin (Betty June Philpot), William F. Rollin (Emmaline Pratt) and John D. Rollin (Ernestine Ann Bishoff). Nancy is survived by her husband; two daughters; and her six grandchildren, James, Sarah and Drew Tucker, Conor, Brian and Anna McNulty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Among her favorite activities were the maintenance and propagation of her many house plants and regular exercise sessions at Ladies Choice in East Tawas. She enjoyed giving plants and cuttings to fellow plant lovers.

At her request, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date In lieu of flowers, please a donation to the Iosco County Animal Shelter in Tawas City. As a true animal lover, Nancy acquired a number of her four-footed friends from that facility over the years.

