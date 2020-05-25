Nancy Lynn Lutz, a loving mother of three children, of East Tawas, was born May 30, 1936 in Flint. She left this earth on May 24, 2020 in the loving care of her family at home.
Nancy was born and raised in Flint where she was an LPN for many years while raising a family. In 1967 the family moved to Grant Township. She was a nurse at Tawas St. Joseph hospital for a time.
When she gave up nursing she became a grocery store proprietor in Grant Township getting involved in the community serving on the Ladies Auxiliary.
She became a children's clothing store owner in East Tawas and after that Nancy worked at Save-Mor Drugs. She was always a hard worker, humble and ready to help out whenever needed.
Nancy was a soft-spoken, kind lady that loved family time and reading. She was a dedicated server of her church for many years on the altar guild. She rarely missed a service up until she was ill.
She is survived by her children, son, David Lutz and daughter-in-law, JoAnn; daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Jerry Smith; and son, Brian Lutz, also her brother, Art Tallman and sister-in-law, Karen.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chris Lutz and his wife, Julie, Justin Lutz and his wife, Dianna, Derrick Lutz, Jessica Smith and partner, Tony Bell, Jody Smith and his wife, Brittany; her great grandchildren, Jake, Penelope, and Pete Lutz, Christopher Lutz, Shaine Lutz, Alex and Violet Bell, Isaiah, Paislee and Jack Smith; and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in by her husband, LeRoy Lutz; her parents, Clayton and Norine Tallman; her beloved sister, Suszanne; a niece, Minette Tallman; also a nephew, Dan Decker.
There will be a burial at Pioneer Cemetery in Grant Township on Wednesday May 27. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church of Tawas City Altar Guild. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 25 to Jun. 2, 2020.