DODDS-DUMANOIS FUNERAL HOME - Flint
901 GARLAND ST
Flint, MI 48503
(810) 232-0187
Nancy St. John Obituary
Nancy St. John age 65, died on Jan. 26, 2020 at Hurley Hospital, Flint.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2415 Bagley St., Flint. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Dodds Dumanois Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 901 Garland St., Flint. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday.
A private burial in Pioneer Cemetery will take place. She is survived by three children.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2020
