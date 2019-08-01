|
|
Nichole Rene´ (LaFreniere) Abbott, 33, of West Hampton Beach, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019.
She was born Feb. 14, 1986 in Flint to Tammy and Matthew LaFreniere. She was a cheerleading coach in Cordova, Alaska. She owned her own photography studio under Nichole Rene´ Photography. She liked to fish, hike and beach comb for sea glass and sea shells. She also liked auto racing and sitting by bonfires.
Nichole and Jay Abbott were united in marriage Jan. 15, 2010 in East Tawas. They shared their lives serving with the U.S. Coast Guard. Their son, Rayland Matthew, joined them in these adventures in September 2012.
In addition to her husband, son and parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Patricia Dobbyn; her brothers, Matthew (Annslie), Christopher (Sarah); her sister, Alyson; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins; and best friends, Sandra McDonald and Toni Dill.
She has joined the Lord and those who have preceded her in death.
She loved her family, friends and her job as an orthodontics assistant.
The family appreciates the love and support of the East Tawas, Tawas City and Oscoda communities.
At Nichole's request, a party celebrating her extraordinary life will he held privately in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials donation can be made in her name to Lucia's Angels, 10 Oak St., South Hampton, N.Y. 11968, www.luciasangels.org.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 13, 2019