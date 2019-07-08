Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Small. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nina Small of East Tawas passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019.

Nina was born on a farm in Pickaway County, Ohio, the fourth of five children to Alice and Thomas Purcell. She graduated from Ashville High School and was employed for many years in Columbus after her graduation as a secretary for the Farm Bureau of Ohio and the State of Ohio.

Nina married Russell Small in 1960 and subsequently moved to East Tawas. They had two children, Roseanne (Randolph) King of Wheaton, Ill. and James (Mary) Small of Merrill, Wis.

Nina enjoyed cooking (especially buckeyes!), baking, playing euchre, financial work, dogs and cats, and took pride in winning a local apple pie baking contest. She was employed as a secretary for Tawas United Methodist Church for many years and volunteered her time for many of the church's mission projects. Nina moved from Tawas to Wheaton, Ill. in November 2017 to be closer to Roseanne.

Nina is survived by her children; four grandchildren, Liliana and Ryan King and Emerson and Gabriel Small; nine nieces and nephews; and many friends.

