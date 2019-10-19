|
Norbert R. Tralka, 57, a resident of Oscoda, passed away Oct. 15, 2019 at Medilodge of Tawas City.
Beloved wife of Charlene. Loving father of Karen Tralka and Ken Tralka. Loving step father of Stan Majewski, Pamela Chapman and Melanie Majewski. Proud grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 5. Dearest brother of Joyce Wasielewski, Delphine Kraatz and Christine(Michael)Puzio.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile).
Funeral was Monday with Instate at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantal, 38750 Ryan Rd. (between 16 and 17 Mile roads.) until time of Mass at 10 a.m.
Inurnment was at Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 19 to Nov. 13, 2019