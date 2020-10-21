It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Norma Jean Thurston Schlaack Coon, on Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Flint. Norma grew up in Vassar with her parents, Charles and Olga Thurston, and brother, Donald. She married Merritt (Sonny) Schlaack in 1953 and together they had three children.

In 1964 the family moved from Hale to Chesaning. It was there that Norma found her calling and a job she loved, as secretary of Big Rock Elementary School, from 1968 through the early 80s. She truly shined in this role.

After retiring she returned to Hale, where she was active in the community and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was blessed to find new love late in life and married her longtime friend, Richard Coon, in 2018. They had two short, but very happy years together.

Norma was a supportive and encouraging mother, wife and friend who saw the goodness in everyone. She loved gardening, reading and experiencing all should could from life.

Norma was preceded in death by her first husband, Merritt Schlaack; and her grandson, Corey McClymonds.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Elizabeth) Schlaack, Bob Schlaack and Diane (Larry) McClymonds; grandchildren, Gina Schlaack, Jeffrey Schlaack, Jessica (Jonathan) Kline, Justyn Schlaack and Katie McClymonds; great grandchildren, Matthew Schlaack and Corbin Kline; loving brother, Donald (Sharon) Thurston; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of Norma's life is planned on her birthday Aug. 7, 2021. All are invited to attend this celebration to honor Norma. Details to be announced.

