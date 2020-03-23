|
Norman E. Chriest Sr., age 83, of Hale, formerly of Flint, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Margaret; loving son, Ed (Angie) Chriest of Jacksonville, Fla.; and adored grandchildren, Lauren N. Chriest and Lindsey H. Hallet.
Mr. Chriest was born on Dec. 17, 1936 in Flint to the late Edward and Eva (Erskine) Chriest. He graduated from Bendle High School in 1954 and then served our country with the United States Army. He retired from General Motors where he was known for his gentle and effective approach toward working with others.
Norman was a member of Duck's Unlimited and enjoyed hunting, fishing, time spent on Sage Lake, snowmobiling, bowling and cherished time with family and friends.
A private entombment service will be held at Oakwood Memorial Mausoleum in Saginaw.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Norman to the , www.cancer.org.
Arrangements by the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Home, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020