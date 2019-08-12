|
|
Norman Edward Klenow of East Tawas passed away on Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Tawas City, age 78 years.
Norm was born on July 18, 1941 in East Tawas to the late Edward A. and Grace C. (Merschel) Klenow. After his schooling, he served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after three years of service.
Norm married the former Barbara Hester on Feb. 8, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Tawas. He owned and operated the former Clark Gas Station for a few years, then later after selling the gas station, he worked for many years as the store manager. Norm also owned and operated Woodland RV in Tawas City.
In 2004, Norm decided to step away from the working life and enjoy his retirement years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and watching Michigan football. Norm was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tawas Elks, East Tawas Parks Board, East Tawas City Council and the East Tawas Fire Department for more than 51 years.
He was a passionate supporter of his family. His love for his wife, children and grandchildren was unyielding. Norm's love for the community he lived in and served did not waiver until he took his last breath.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Klenow; two sons, David (Kelley) Klenow of Leland, N.C. and Dennis (Pam) Klenow of Clarkston; brother, Chuck (Kay) Klenow of East Tawas; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Nolan, Drew, Adam, Jack, Eric, Jenna and Amanda; and four great grandchildren, Noel, Jamarree, Xzavior and Devanghn. Norm is also survived by two sisters, Ruth (Edgar) Peterson of Manistee and Carol (Jay) Davey of Lakeland, Fla.; sister-in-law, Pat Klenow of Norway, Mich.; and 12 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Doug Klenow; step-father, Harry Pelton; brother, Tim Klenow; sister, Lynn Cholger; father-in-law, Earl Hester; and mother-in-law, Nettie Hester.
Norm's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. A scripture service will be prayed by Reverend Tyler Bischoff on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas with Reverend Charles Donajkowski officiating. His family will welcome friends at the church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass.
With respect for the many years of dedication to the fire service, Norman will be escorted to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery for burial by East Tawas and Tawas City Fire apparatus. Full military honors will take place at the cemetery along with the fireman's last call and tolling of the fire bell.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a donation in Norman's name to either or Holy Family Catholic School. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, 2019