Norman Joseph Nichols, age 79, of Prescott, passed away on March 9, 2019 at The Villa at Rose City.
He was born on March 19, 1939 in Whittemore to Joseph and Nellie (Hensley) Nichols. He was retired as a heavy machine operator at U.S. Gypsum. Norman liked to hunt and fish.
Norman is survived by his children, Norman (Mary) Nichols Jr. of Whittemore, Maria (John) Labossiere of Georgia, Dawn West of Prescott, Deanna Anderson of Georgia and Robyn Johnson of Pinconning; sisters, Joan (Frank) Gawlik of Whittemore, Linda Mullennix of Mio, Brenda Carson of Standish and Arlene (Dan) Tremble of Tawas; brother, Lloyd (Bea) Nichols of Hale; 21 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta; son, Fred Nichols; brother, Ronald Nichols; sister, Carol Snyder; and daughter-in-law, Melody Nichols.
Per family wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on May 11 at 1 p.m. at Richland Township Cemetery in Prescott. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019