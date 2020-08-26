Opal Lee (Ferrebee) Wirth, 92, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away Aug. 17, 2020.

Opal was born Jan. 2, 1928 to Nelson and Leota Watson in Hastings, W.V. and graduated from Pine Grove High School in 1945. She married Raymond (Rick) Ferrebee on Christmas Eve 1951, 28 days after their first date. After living in Washington, DC, New Mexico, Texas, and Nebraska during Rick's time in the Air Force, they settled in Oscoda, Michigan in 1963. There they raised their three sons Richard, David, and Patrick, and were blessed with 31 years of marriage.

Opal held many different jobs during her life. One of her favorites was the telephone company in Omaha, NE, where she was promoted to supervisor. In 1965 she began working at Huron Furniture in Oscoda, where she eventually became the co-owner.

Opal enjoyed being active in the Oscoda community. Some of her notable accomplishments were serving as director and treasurer of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce and as Oscoda Township treasurer. She was member of the Huron Shores Business and Professional Women's Association, receiving their Woman of the Year award in 1988.

Opal was a very active member of the Oscoda United Methodist Church. She was a layman and served as the chair of the administrative board. She was a proud member and past matron of the Eastern Star, Pine Tree Chapter 265.

Opal is survived by her husband Robert Wirth; sons Richard (Kathy) and Patrick (Becca) Ferrebee; grandson Richard (Allison) Ferrebee; great-grandson Martin Ferrebee; brother Junior Watson; stepsons Chris (Donna) and Mike Williams, and Chris Turner; and many other family members and friends. She was predeceased by husband Raymond, son David Ferrebee, brother Frank Watson, and second husband Sam Williams.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Oscoda Lions Club.



