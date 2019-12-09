|
Pamela Ann Mellen was called home on Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1971 in Mt. Clemens. Pamela was a long time resident of the Tawas and Oscoda area. She was a 1989 graduate of Tawas High School. Pamela was very passionate about her education, earning her bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She went on to pursue her career path at Hope Shores Alliance of Alpena.
Pamela is survived by her daughter, Anna (Brandon) Good, and son, Aaron Hoeft, both of Alpena; mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Keith Guay of Oscoda; brother, Leslie Mellen Jr. of Tawas; sister, Elizabeth (Michael) McDaniels of Higgins Lake; nieces and nephew, Ashton and Greyson McDaniels and Camille Mellen; and companion, Michael Ebel of Tawas. She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Mellen Sr.
Pamela was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. Family was of utmost importance to her. She loved music, playing violin as a young girl and singing in choir in high school. She sought out adventure and new places to explore, always keeping her camera at reach to capture the beauty of her travels to share with others.
Her clever sense of humor and infectious laugh brought joy to all who knew her. Above all, Pam was known for her love, kindness, and warmth she bestowed upon everyone. She will live on through all of us who knew and loved her.
Services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Pastor Jerry Wallace to officiate. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Tawas Bay Eagles from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to the Buresh Funeral Home 212 W. River Rd. Oscoda.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019