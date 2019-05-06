Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia 'Tricia' Marie Edrington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Tricia" Marie Edrington of East Tawas passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home, age 29 years.

Tricia was born on Dec. 22, 1989 in Maryville, Ill. to Gary and Michelle (Szakacsi) Edrington. She spent her childhood years growing up in the town of Collinsville, Ill., and then later became a resident of Hale. Tricia graduated with the Class of 2009 from Hale High School, and soon after moved to East Tawas.

Tricia lived her life displaying an outpouring of love and unselfishness in ways beyond understanding! One of her gifts was to put the priorities of others before herself, and to always be sure her family and friends were first. Tricia gave countless hours doing what she dearly loved to do, volunteer to help people and animals!

She could often be found helping at the Medilodge of Tawas (formerly Tendercare), or the Iosco Animal Shelter, or organizing supplies at the schools for the children with the Backpack for Kids program. Tricia was nominated as a chairman with R.O.A.R (Reaching Out Advocating for Rights) after delivering a dynamic presentation to a group of her peers!

Tricia enjoyed helping her family and friends cook and learning new recipes. Playing puzzle games was one of Tricia's favorite activities too. One of her best friends was her little puppy dog, Snickers. Practically everywhere Tricia would go, her little companion went along too! Tricia was also a movie enthusiast, especially any movie or cartoon that had a dog as a role star in it.

Another cool fact about Tricia, for as much happiness and joy that she would spread, she had a thrill side to her and often times would sit back and watch scary movies too! More than anything else, Tricia was truly one of the most kindest, thoughtful, sincere people in the world. She taught her family and friends to love unconditionally. The hugs Tricia would give were the absolute best!! Tricia will be deeply missed by all of her family and dear friends who loved her the way she loved them.

Surviving are her mother, Michelle Edrington (fiance Mark Cliff) of East Tawas; her father, Gary Edrington of Granite City, Ill.; one brother, Christopher Edrington of St. Louis, Mo.; one sister, Danielle Edrington of Muskegon; three half siblings, Amber and Amanda Edrington and Gary Devin; her maternal grandparents, John Szakacsi of Fairmont City, Ill. and Linda Childers of Belleville, Ill.; her paternal grandmother, Marie Knight-Edrington; her church family at Oscoda Pentecostal Church; and a tremendous amount of close friends. Tricia was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Edrington; and her paternal grandfather, Milton Edrington.

Cremation will take place and her family and friends will celebrate her life through a memorial service at the Oscoda Pentecostal Lighthouse Church on Saturday, May 18 with Pastor Goss officiating.

