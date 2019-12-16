|
Patricia Aileen Mielke, a resident of East Tawas since 1978, formerly of Port Huron, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 peacefully at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice.
Patricia was born on Oct. 15, 1949 in Port Huron to Robert A. and Carolyn E. (Powell) Barker. She earned her master's degree in education from the University of Michigan and worked as a school teacher for 18 years, in Port Huron and Iosco RESA.
In 2002, Patricia stepped away from her loved teaching profession because of cancer. For the next 18 years, despite the limitations of cancer, she continued to do the things she loved with family and friends. She loved her times at a family cottage in Grand Bend and playing games.
She spent many hours doing the things that brought her joy: helping others, sewing, needlework, reading, watching the birds at her feeders, cross country skiing, and hiking. She was an active member of the Tawas United Methodist Church and volunteered countless hours with the United Methodist Women group.
She married her husband and best friend, James Mielke on Sept. 23, 1978 in Port Huron and the couple celebrated 41 beautiful years together!
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, James Mielke of East Tawas; three sons, Benjamin (Stephanie) Mielke of Auburn Hills, Jonathan Mielke, and James Mielke of Salisbury, N.C.; one brother, Dr. Robert (Colleen) Barker of Traverse City; dear cousins, Cheryl and Laura Frank, and Kathy Schneider; nephew, Scott (Sarah) Barker of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and many special friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carolyn Barker; and her grandparents, Robert and Matilda Powell.
Her family will welcome friends for visitation at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City on Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., at Tawas United Methodist Church in Tawas City with Reverend Kris Kappler officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service. Cremation will take place after the funeral and she will be laid to rest at a later date.
Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider either the Iosco County Homeless Shelter (Emmanuel Mission) or a in Patricia's name. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of condolence and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019