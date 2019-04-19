Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Burk. View Sign

Patricia Ann Burk, 70, of Oscoda, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.

Patricia was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Clifford F. and Agnes R. (McNamara) Burk. Upon graduating from North Farmington High School in 1966, Patricia enjoyed sorority membership in Alpha Gamma Delta and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in speech pathology and audiology with minors in education and Spanish at Central Michigan University in 1970.

She began her career as a speech therapist and ultimately retired from Oscoda Area Schools. As a polio survivor, she was instrumental in working with a March of Dimes chapter to establish a post polio syndrome support group within the local community. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda and enjoyed spending her spare time reading.

Patricia is survived by her brother, Clifford (Bonita) F. Burk Jr. of Bloomington, Ind.; sister, Catherine (Richard) E. Young of Plymouth; nieces and nephews; and many special, life-long friends who will miss her dearly. Patricia was predeceased by her brother, David K. Burk, of Grandville.

After private services, Patricia was interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 West 10 Mile Rd., Southfield. A memorial mass is being planned. Online condolences are welcomed at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

212 W River Rd

Oscoda , MI 48750

