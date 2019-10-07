Home

Patricia Ann Ulman (Visscher), age 73, of Brighton, and formerly of Tawas City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1946 in Bay City to the late James and Freda Patterson (nee Prior). Patricia grew up in Bay City and graduated from Bay City Handy in 1964. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and healthcare administration.
Patricia married James Wutke, having two children, Rebecca Thorner and Matthew Wutke. She later married James Visscher, adding Fran Visscher as her daughter. Later in life, Patricia married Larry Ulman of Tawas City.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tawas City and of South Lyon.
She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Richard) Turbin and their three children, Sarah, Jeff and Nathan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Visscher and Larry Ulman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at Tawas First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City.
If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the church and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019
