Patricia Ann Woodworth, age 78, of East Tawas, and formerly of Detroit, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 under the loving care of her family and hospice at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas Township.

She was born the daughter of Freddrick and Martha (nee Briskey) Barr in Detroit on Dec. 11, 1940. She married Alfred Woodworth on Aug. 21, 1963 and together they shared 26 years of marriage before his passing on Dec. 12, 1989.

Patricia was a member of House of Faith Church, a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in East Tawas. She was a people person, she loved surrounding herself with people, her family and friends meant the world to her, the more time she could spend with them the happier she was. She will be missed by all!

Patricia is survived by her four children, Mary Fowler of East Tawas, Linda Lowery of East Tawas, Fredderick Woodworth of Oscoda, and Dennis Fowler of East Tawas; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Heather, Andrew, Autumn, Brittany, Gabrielle, Brooke, Anthony, Matthew and Abigail; and five great grandchildren, Alexander, Kylee, Grace, Mason and Bryson.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter-in-law, Sarah Woodworth, and eight siblings.

Funeral services were held for Patricia on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City, the family welcomed friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

