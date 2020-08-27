1/1
Patricia J. Click
Patricia J. Click, 82, of Frankfort, Ind. passed away Aug. 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in Frankfort.
She was born March 27, 1938 in Alabaster to Edward and Ethel (Wogaman) Wemert. She married Maurice Click on Oct. 18, 1958 and they later divorced.
Patricia attended Tawas Area High School. She worked for Federal Mogul for 30 years before retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Eagles and the 1949 Local Union. She enjoyed playing the slots, camping, and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Sandy Lowery (Todd) of Frankfort, Ind., Sue Rex (companion, Johnny) of Frankfort, Ind., Gary Click of Rossville, Ind., Edward Click (Lora) of Florida, Terry Click (Glenda) of North Carolina and Jimmy Click (Sarah) of Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Hazel Keim of Pinconning; 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren plus one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Liechty; brother, Joe Wemert; sister-in-law, Vi Wemert; daughter-in-law, Vicki Click; and great-grandson, Eric Austin.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, Ind. Private family funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Pastor Nate Moore will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort, Ind. 46041.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 27 to Sep. 9, 2020.
