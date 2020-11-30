Patricia Marie Duby, age 86, of Oscoda, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
Patricia was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Caro to the late Alfred and Mildred Cody (née Hutchinson). Patricia worked as an accounting supervisor at Wurtsmith AFB for 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 274 and the VFW auxiliaries.
She enjoyed golf, shooting pool, boating, babies, dancing and especially playing cards. Her family was everything and she never passed up an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her son, Joseph (Dallas) of Oscoda, daughter, Peggy (John) Gilbert of Oscoda, daughter, Penny (Bradley) Mills of Hale; sister, Charlene (Fred) Hoxie of Traverse City, brother, Edward Cody of Tawas, brother, Peter (Karen) Cody of Caro; and nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Duby; brother, Patrick Cody; daughter, Pamela Duby; daughter-in-law, Dallas Duby; and son-in-law, Bradley Mills.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a ceremony immediately following at Oscoda United Methodist Church. Rev. William Seitz will officiate and interment will follow at Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 274 in honor of her husband and all veterans and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.