Patrick Anthony D'Augustino, 62, of Harrisville, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020.
Pat was born in Tarpon Springs Fla. and graduated from Tarpon Springs High School, Class of 1977. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tracy; son, Michael (Aline) D'Augustino; daughter, Kelly (Greg) Alexander; daughter, Kimberly (Doug) D'Augustino; and granddaughter, Reagan Alexander.
Pat retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2003 after serving for 22 years as a boom operator on the KC-135. He supported conflicts all over the globe and was most proud that he earned his instructor rating. Pat was a father first, he taught his children to cheat at card games, play baseball and fostered their love of nature.
He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed all types of hunting, fishing, camping and photography. During his later years Pat and Tracy enjoyed traveling all over the world with their children visiting Europe, Hawaii and Dominican Republic.
The family appreciates the management and staff at Medilodge of Tawas City for their excellent care and friendship. Pat will not be receiving the Viking funeral he requested, it's illegal. He will instead be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Pat was a lifelong prankster and mentor who will be forever loved and missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EOD Warrior Foundation.