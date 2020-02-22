|
|
Patrick V. Demay, 82, of Oscoda passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Iosco County Medical Facility in Tawas City, surrounded by family.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marianne (nee Vinzenz); sons, Brian (Heather, Connor and Darcy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Drew (Maribeth) of Greenbelt, Md. and Peter (Tracey, Trevor and Kyle) of Plainfield, Ill. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester ("Rudy") Demay (DeMatio) and Irene (nee Gray); and sisters, Diane and Cheryl.
Patrick was born in Detroit on April 12, 1937. A star athlete and salutatorian at St. Joseph High School in West Branch, he went on to graduate with honors from Central Michigan University, and earned his master's degree in education administration from Michigan State University. While teaching at Lakenheath Air Force Base in England, Patrick met and married Marianne Vinzenz of Miltenberg, Germany.
Patrick taught in Detroit and Germany before settling down in Oscoda where he taught English, American Literature and Bible Literature for 25 years at Oscoda High School and served as faculty sponsor of the yearbook and chess club. He was a lector and extraordinary minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Patrick also sold real estate in Oscoda for many years. He taught at the American school in Kuwait City, Kuwait before retiring, at which point he and Marianne split time between Oscoda and Ellenton, Fla. He was a die-hard Detroit sports fan, enjoyed walking on the beach and playing euchre and chess.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda, with a memorial mass at 11 a.m., and luncheon to follow at the parish hall. Memorial contributions can be directed to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Buresh Funeral Home of Oscoda. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 22 to Mar. 3, 2020