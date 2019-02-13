Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patsy Ruth Kaiser, age 84, of Leslie, formerly of East Tawas, passed away on Feb. 6, 2019.

Patsy enjoyed quilting, painting, spoiling her beloved little dog Milo and catching up on Facebook. She was a member of the Tawas Bay Art Gallery and volunteered for over 20 years with the Tawas Braves Sports Booster Club.

Patsy is survived by her children, Stephen (Jeanann) Kaiser of Lupton, John (Christine) Kaiser of Saginaw and Amanda (Jody) Leatherberry of Leslie; 15 grandchildren; 17.5 great grandchildren; brother, Harry (Sally) Groulx of Iron Mountain; and sister-in-law, Betty Kisser of Midland.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Kaiser; parents, John and Vina Groulx; and sister, Iva (Art) Kisser.

Services honoring Patsy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Grace Evangelical Church, 401 Main St., East Tawas. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service and during a luncheon to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 401 Main St., East Tawas, MI 48730. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, Leslie, 517-878-6600.

109 North Church Street PO Box 503

Leslie , MI 49251

