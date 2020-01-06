|
|
Paul E. Hoskins, age 78, of Tawas City, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1940 in Pineville, Ky. to the late James and Laura Hoskins (Taylor). Paul was honorably discharged after serving in the United State Navy.
He later married Jauana A. Harbin on August 17, 1963 in Farmington. They moved to Tawas City from Livonia and he worked locally for Tawas Tool. Paul was a life member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cutting wood.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jauana; his daughter, Angie Chamberlain of Cedar Springs; his son, Dale (Susan McIntosh) Hoskins of Livonia; his grandson, Hunter Chamberlain; and his granddaughter, Ally Chamberlain. He is also survived by his sister, Betty (Harold) Jeffery of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by 10 siblings and his son-in-law, Floyd Chamberlain.
The family received friends on Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Tom Harvey officiated and interment followed in Sims-Whitney Cemetery in AuGres. Memorials may be directed to the (Lymphoma Research) and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14, 2020