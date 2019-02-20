Paul E. Mouland

Paul E. Mouland, age 80, of Oscoda, and formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at MediLodge of Tawas City.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1938 in Detroit to the late Roland and Stella Mouland (nee Richardson). Paul was business owner of Decorative Engineering in St. Clair Shores. He enjoyed boating, hot-rod classic cars and belonging to the Power Squadrons.
Paul is survived by his son, David (Gretchen) Mouland; and two grandsons, Ryan and Cameron. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward; and two infant brothers, Robert and Richard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23 at noon at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 20 to Mar. 5, 2019
