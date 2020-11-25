Paul J. Riach, age 70, of Oscoda, and formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born in Detroit on Sept. 5, 1950 to the late George and Shirley Riach (nee Robb). Paul graduated from Henry Ford High School in Detroit. He worked in manufacturing at Valenite until he retired in 2010 after 37 years with the company.
Paul enjoyed golfing and boating. He was an auxiliary member and past president of Oscoda VFW Post 3735, Sons of Oscoda American Legion Post 274 and Hale Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Palmcook) Riach, whom he married on June 23, 1990 in St. Clair Shores. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Kristine (Jessie Sandoval) Riach of Murrieta, Calif.; stepsons, Brian (Louise) Meress of Roseville, Douglas Meress of Detroit, David (Robin) Meress of Clinton Township and Dean (Laura) Meress of Rose City; brother, Hugh Riach of Commerce Township; granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia Sandoval; step grandchildren, Krystal Meress, Lauren Meress, Heather Meress, Olivia Meress, Nicholas Meress, Michael Meress, Daniel Meress and Lily Meress; and great step grandchildren, Juliana and Ariella Shuert.
In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his nephew, Craig Riach; and step granddaughter, Amanda Meress.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
