1/1
Paul J. Riach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Riach, age 70, of Oscoda, and formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born in Detroit on Sept. 5, 1950 to the late George and Shirley Riach (nee Robb). Paul graduated from Henry Ford High School in Detroit. He worked in manufacturing at Valenite until he retired in 2010 after 37 years with the company.
Paul enjoyed golfing and boating. He was an auxiliary member and past president of Oscoda VFW Post 3735, Sons of Oscoda American Legion Post 274 and Hale Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Palmcook) Riach, whom he married on June 23, 1990 in St. Clair Shores. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Kristine (Jessie Sandoval) Riach of Murrieta, Calif.; stepsons, Brian (Louise) Meress of Roseville, Douglas Meress of Detroit, David (Robin) Meress of Clinton Township and Dean (Laura) Meress of Rose City; brother, Hugh Riach of Commerce Township; granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia Sandoval; step grandchildren, Krystal Meress, Lauren Meress, Heather Meress, Olivia Meress, Nicholas Meress, Michael Meress, Daniel Meress and Lily Meress; and great step grandchildren, Juliana and Ariella Shuert.
In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his nephew, Craig Riach; and step granddaughter, Amanda Meress.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, donate.lls.org, and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved