Paul John Silvey, age 76, of Oscoda, formerly of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1942 in Detroit to the late Raymond and Joan (Boyce) Silvey. Paul graduated from Kimball High School in Royal Oak. He worked for Ronart Industries in Detroit, as a die maker for 43 years. Paul enjoyed skeet shooting, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, whom he married on July 24, 1965; son, PJ Silvey; brothers, James and Ralph (Shirley) Silvey; sister, Linda (Kenneth) Tapner; and grandchildren, Ashley Silvey, Jamie Silvey and Shane Silvey.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 22 to Apr. 3, 2019