Paul Ray Walker, 73, of Red House, W.Va. and Oscoda, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1945 in Charleston W.Va. and lived in West Virginia until he enlisted in the United State Air Force in 1962. He was stationed to Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda where he met and married Lynn Beck in 1965.

He was honorably discharged from the Air Force and continued to work for the federal government civil service as a firefighter for the next 30 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Oscoda Township for many years. Paul loved the outdoors and as many know was an avid hunter and fisherman which he passed on that love to his boys and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Lynn Beck Walker; parents, Holly and Frances Parsons and Paul Walker; and his twin sister, Saundra Taylor.

He is survived by sons, Troy (Jodi) Walker and Jason (Gina) Walker; grandchildren, Tyler (Maggie), Trevor, Megan, Seth and Austin Walker; step grandchildren, Megan Shelton, Riley (Tony) Nathaniel and Zach Shelton; great granddaughter, June Walker; and step great grandsons, Rylan Block, Paxson and Beckett Nathaniel, all of Oscoda; and his special companion, Nancy Gilmore of Red House, W.Va.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorials may be directed to the Oscoda Township Fire Department and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

