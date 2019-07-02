Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula E. Roebuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paula E. Roebuck passed away peacefully at McLaren Bay Region Hospital on June 26, 2019 at 6:53 p.m. in Bay City at the age of 67.

Paula is survived by her daughters, Brook Breen and Brighton Merrell; grandchildren Blake, Ben and Cassey Hartig of California.

Paula was born on Sept. 8, 1951 in Menominee, Wis. to Woody Roebuck and Dorothy Crace nee Tressler. She graduated from Oscoda High School in 1969 and was in a loving relationship with Arthur Shugart, both local to her hometown of Oscoda. After moving to back to Oscoda in 2011, Paula spent her time on the water canoing, knitting, and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed planning events that brought people to gather and made memories.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Oscoda United Methodist Church at 120 E. Dwight St., with a reception to follow. Father Timothy Doubblestein will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paula's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to directly to the church.

Rest in heaven mom, you will be missed dearly.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 2 to Aug. 1, 2019

