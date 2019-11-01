|
Peter Christopher Stephen, age 95, of Whittemore, formerly of Long Lake, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at The Villa at Rose City in Rose City.
Peter was born Dec. 25, 1923 in Richville to the late Ignatz and Rose (nee Schwitzer) Stephen. He was a proud World War II Army veteran serving from 1943-1946.
Upon discharge, Peter was employed by General Motors in Quality Control. He was a former member of the Eagles in both Vassar and Caro, UAW No. 599 and First Baptist Church in Vassar as well as Hale Baptist Church in Hale. On July 8, 1977 he married the former Maxine Corkins and together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Peter is survived by his daughters, Linda (Bob) Christian, Jeanette (Ronald) Larsen, Pamela Spencer and Susanne (Rick) Menary; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Rose Lambert; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine on Dec. 29, 2010; brothers, John Stephen and Joseph Stephen; and sisters, Mary, Helen, Elizabeth and Theresa.
Visitation for Peter will take place 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 and 10 to 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Buresh Funeral Home with Pastor David Evans officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home under the direction of the Hale Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Vassar, at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, 2019