Peter Francis Bovan, age 72, of Oscoda passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in Marquette.
He was born on July 15, 1948, in Detroit to the late Harold and Dorothy Bovan (Villemure) (nee True). Pete earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Northern Michigan University while being a standout on the football team. He was an educator and coach at Oscoda Area Schools for 34 years until his retirement in 2005.
Throughout the years, all of Pete's students and athletes benefited from his deepened wisdom, integrity and his ability to believe in everyone. Pete served as a teacher, mentor, coach, and friend to many as he inspired those around him to strive to be the best version of themselves. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching, scuba diving, hunting, playing pool, traveling, boating and most importantly spending time with his family.
Pete was a member of the Lions Club, the Oscoda Pool League, commodore of the Oscoda Yacht Club and a founding member of the Oscoda Dive and Rescue Team. In addition, he was instrumental in establishing the Oscoda Colts Football Program. He was extremely proud to be inducted into the Northern Michigan University Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
Pete is survived by Susan Bovan, his wife of 46 years; three children, daughter Jennifer (Mark) Nattress of Blandon, Pa., daughter Nicholle (Chris) Bailey of Atlanta, Ga., son Jeremy Bovan of Tacoma, Wash.; daughter-in-law Stephanie Bovan of Marquette; three sisters, Ann Bovan of Oscoda, Joan (Dan) Myles of Oscoda and Janice (LeRoy) LaVigne of Wilber. He is survived by his seven beloved grandchildren, Taylor Nattress, Braden Nattress, Samantha Bailey, Casie Bailey, Logan Bovan, Brooks Bailey and Lincoln Bovan. Pete is also survived by his nephews David Langley, Jon Langley, Brent Demicoli, Dan Myles and Mike Myles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Villemure.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Oscoda United Methodist Church (instate at 10 a.m.). Reverends William Seitz and Thomas Barbret officiated the services. Visitation hours were held on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda.
In lieu of flowers, in his honor, and to keep his memory alive for decades to come, Pete's family has established a fund in partnership with the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation. The "Peter F. Bovan Athletic Fund" will perpetuate Pete's passion and purpose by funding fitting enhancements to athletic facilities at Oscoda Area High School. Contributions will benefit the school and community and may be made by mail (Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation, P.O. Box 618, Oscoda, MI 48750) or by visiting oscodaeducationfoundation.org/donate.
Please note the fund name with your donation. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.