|
|
Rachel Ann Weber, age 36 years, of Livonia, formerly of East Tawas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at her home.
Rachel was born Sept. 22, 1982 in Garden City, Michigan to David Walter and Susan Carol (nee Rohde) Weber. She was raised in East Tawas and attended Emanuel Lutheran School before attending Tawas Area High School. Rachel graduated high school in 2000 and went on to attend Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, earning her bachelor's degree in 2005.
Most recently she had been employed by Diamond Chrome Plating. Rachel had a passion for shopping, collecting shoes, having an outfit for every occasion that presented itself to her, and a flare for decorating. She loved to cook and post recipes on Facebook and Pinterest.
Rachel is survived by her parents, David and Susan Weber of East Tawas; sisters, Rebecca (Nicole) Weber of East Tawas and Caroline (Andrew) Mong of East Tawas; niece, Sierra Rhode; grandmother, Martha (Alan) Rohde Brandemihl; aunts and uncles, Shari (Ron) Quinkert, Ann (Gordie) Wilson, Ken Rohde, Mark Weber, Phil (Leona) Weber, Tom Weber, Dave Kasuba, Kathy (Joe) Mech; cousins, Aimee (Brent) Michalak and Ron Quinkert Jr. along with other numerous cousins, friends and her canine companion, Harley. Rachel was preceded in death by her uncle James Weber, grandparents, Kenneth Rohde, Kenneth and Jean Weber; and aunt, Laura Kasuba.
In honoring Rachel's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North Street, Tawas City. Pastor Mark Lindloff will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Rachel on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. until the time of the ceremony at noon at Emanuel Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iosco County Humane Society or Emanuel Lutheran School. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019