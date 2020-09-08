Ralph Ernest Hengehold of East Tawas passed away at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, age 78 years.
Ralph was born in Detroit on July 23, 1942 to the late Ralph John and Dorothy Emily (Adams) Hengehold. During his long working career, Ralph was employed by Farmer Jack and A&P stores, driving truck for them, in a big rig for over 25 years!
In 1998, Ralph decided to step away from his full time career and begin to enjoy his well-deserved retirement years. He absolutely loved motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons! He would look forward each year to the annual Harley gathering in Sturgis.
Ralph was an avid boater and he enjoyed flying planes. He was also a fisherman that just simply found peace in the beauty of the outdoors. Ralph was an active member of Tawas Bay Eagles for over 35 years, an active member of Hog Association of West Branch, and he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol at the Iosco County Airport. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him!
Ralph is survived by his nine beloved children, Cary Jo (Shelli) Lorang, Ronald (Debbie) Lorang, Rhonda Waffle, Rebecca (Raymond) Fox, Brigitt (Eric) Jackson, Barbara Baker, Shawn Hengehold, Melissa Hengehold and Derek (Amanda) Hengehold; 27 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; five siblings, Louise Fudge, Diane (Ed) Gorka, Carol Kruszynski, Doug (Jan) Hengehold and Eric Hengehold; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Ralph's family will welcome friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City for a time of visitation. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas with Chaplain Lonnie Severance officiating.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider a gift in Ralph's name to Heartland Hospice. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.