|
|
Ralph Nelson Graves, age 88, entered into the presence of his Lord on Oct. 21, 2019.
Ralph was born Nov. 14, 1930 in Hale to Alfred and Josephine Muriel (Caton) Graves. He graduated from Hale High School in 1949 and joined his father's business: Graves Well Drilling. He married Hazel Marie Buck on June 9, 1951.
Ralph resided in the town of Hale his entire life and was well known for his honesty, integrity and reliability in all his business dealings.
Ralph surrendered his life to the Lord at the age of 13 and was an active member of Hale Baptist Church since 1953. He served faithfully in many roles such as deacon, youth leader and Sunday school teacher; a godly example of Christian service and selflessness.
Ralph was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to retell his many adventures. He had an unlimited supply of stories that entertained us all.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and also by his son, David Nelson Graves; and granddaughter, Christy Ann Gavagan. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Graves; his sister, Eva (Elwood) Ruckle; daughters, Diane (George) Smith and Jayne (Nate) Walker; foster son, Monte (Zoe) Mathews; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ralph will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington, Hale. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. (in state at 10 a.m.) Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington, Hale. Interment will follow in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to provide camping scholarships so the youth may attend a Christian camp. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, 2019