Randall James Doran passed away at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the age of 63.
Randy was preceded in death by his dad, Herman Noder; his in-laws, Jim, Dennis and Jeff Fisk; and his brother, Larry Betz. Randy is survived by his mother, Marilyn Noder of White Lake; his daughters, Melanie and Holly Doran of Oscoda; and four beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Kamryn, Mollie and Macie. Randy is lovingly remembered by longtime friend, Vicki Doran-Burgess; and uncle, Bill Mitchell.
Randy was born in Pontiac on June 26, 1957. In school, he excelled playing baseball and moved on to become a master carpenter who worked for himself for many years. Randy was an avid fisherman who loved to fish Lake Huron and the AuSable River. He also enjoyed playing pool and golf and loved to barbecue and vacation with his family.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. until the time of memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Immediately following the memorial service, will be a celebration of life at the Sandpiper Resort in Oscoda. Everyone is welcomed to come and pay their respects, but due to state mandates, masks must be worn at all times during the service. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
